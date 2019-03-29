Listen Live Sports

Family names officers in fatal shooting by Park Police

March 29, 2019 5:18 pm
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The family of a northern Virginia man shot to death by U.S. Park Police in 2017 has identified the two officers in an amended wrongful-death lawsuit.

Bijan Ghaiser was shot on Nov. 17, 2017, after a police chase on the George Washington Parkway.

In a federal lawsuit filed in August, Ghaiser’s family described the shooting as “egregious, senseless and unlawful.” The family identified the officers as Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in a court filing Friday.

A Park Police spokesman declined comment. Both officers have been on paid administrative duties since the shooting. Vinyard has worked for the Park Police since 2007, while Amaya joined the force in 2009.

Neither officer could immediately be reached for comment Friday. The names of their attorneys were not listed in court documents.

