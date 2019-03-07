Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Father facing charges in death of infant son who suffocated

March 7, 2019 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man whose infant son was suffocated when he fell asleep on his father’s chest is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Owen Labrenn Copney is also charged with child endangerment in the death last year of his month-old son, Isiah.

Authorities say Copney fell asleep with Isiah lying face down on his chest on Sept. 17. When Copney woke up, the child was face down in the crook of his arm and wasn’t breathing.

The child was taken to a hospital but died there two days later.

Advertisement

Authorities say Copney admitted he had been warned that falling asleep with his son on his chest could be dangerous for the child.

A lawyer for the 26-year-old Vandergrift man declined comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.