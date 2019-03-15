Listen Live Sports

FBI: Former assistant planned to kill professor with ax

March 15, 2019 3:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI says a New York City man planned to travel to Michigan and buy an ax to kill a professor he once assisted with research.

Frank Segui (seh-GEE’) appeared in federal court this week on charges of stalking and sending threatening communications.

He was arrested last month before boarding a bus from New York City to Detroit. The FBI says Segui planned to kill a professor he blamed for his inability to find a job.

Court records say Segui worked as a research assistant for the professor before a falling-out.

Segui is accused of sending a threatening email to the professor saying he does “not deserve life.”

Neither the professor nor the university was named in court papers.

An email was sent to Segui’s attorney seeking comment.

