Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fire destroys Milwaukee-area apartment building; 14 rescued

March 30, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAYSIDE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say 14 people were rescued from an overnight fire that destroyed a 62-unit apartment building in the Milwaukee area. Three people suffered minor injuries.

North Shore Fire and Rescue Department officials say multiple 911 calls came in around 12:15 a.m. Saturday reporting flames on multiple floors at White Oaks Apartments in Bayside, about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of Milwaukee. Most of the people who were rescued were elderly residents.

Officials say three people, including one firefighter, were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire Chief Robert Whitaker says it appears the fire started on an upper floor and spread quickly through the building. He says that fact that all occupants are accounted for is “miraculous.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Red Cross set up shelter for residents in nearby Fox Point.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.