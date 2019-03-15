Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-tenant pleads not guilty in blaze that killed firefighter

March 15, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former apartment building tenant accused of setting a blaze that killed a firefighter has pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and other charges.

Worcester (WUH’-stur) firefighter Christopher Roy was a single father who is survived by his 9-year-old daughter. He died Dec. 9 after he became trapped on the second floor of the six-unit building. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced Friday that 21-year-old Momoh Kamara had been indicted on charges including second-degree murder and arson.

Kamara was held without bail after pleading not guilty. His attorney kept the right to seek bail in the future, saying Kamara has no record and has lived in the area since childhood.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.