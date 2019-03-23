Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Florida newspaper posts video of 2017 high-wire accident

March 23, 2019 1:37 pm
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida newspaper has posted video of a 2017 high-wire accident that sent five performers in tightrope-walking star Nik Wallenda’s troupe tumbling more than 30 feet to the ground.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune obtained the video from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Wallenda was among eight performers rehearsing in pyramid formation when one began to wobble. The video shows five performers plummeting to the ground, while Wallenda and two others catch themselves on a wire and Circus Sarasota staff rush to help.

No one died. One of Wallenda’s injured relatives has pending litigation related to her injuries.

The Wallenda family has been a star tightrope-walking troupe for generations. They never use nets in live shows or in rehearsals.

Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com

