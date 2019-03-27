Listen Live Sports

Former lawman charged with rape in south Mississippi

March 27, 2019 1:40 pm
 
PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A former law enforcement officer has been charged with rape in south Mississippi.

WDAM-TV reports 47-year-old William Harold Brown was arrested Monday in Petal.

A judge Wednesday set Brown’s bail at $750,000 despite a recommendation from a Petal city prosecutor that bail be denied.

It’s unclear if Brown has a lawyer.

Forrest County sheriff’s investigator John Tryner says Brown formerly was a Forrest County sheriff’s deputy and Petal police officer.

The sheriff’s office fired Brown in 2017, saying he sent sexually explicit images to a minor.

Purvis police charged Brown with one felony count of computer luring of a person under 18 for sexual purposes in April 2017. District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Tuesday his office didn’t find sufficient evidence to send that case to a grand jury.

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com

