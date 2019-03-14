Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

GBI releases ID of slain man accused of threatening woman

March 14, 2019 5:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SALACOA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man authorities say was holding a woman at gunpoint when he was fatally shot by a Cherokee County deputy.

News outlets report the GBI says 45-year-old Robert Mark Frady was killed Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says a deputy responding to a domestic dispute found Frady threatening his estranged wife.

It says Frady refused to drop the weapon and was shot. The woman was treated at a hospital for unrelated injuries.

The GBI hasn’t yet released identities of those involved in two police shootings that happened Wednesday. Atlanta police say two suspects were wounded when authorities saw them arming themselves. Their conditions are unclear. DeKalb County police say a traffic stop escalated into a shooting that critically wounded a man.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.