Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Guard won’t be charged in shooting outside LA synagogue

March 13, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they won’t charge a synagogue security guard accused of shooting a person who was recording video of the building.

The Los Angeles Times reports the announcement Thursday came as the woman who was shot filed a civil lawsuit against the guard and his employer.

Edduin Zelayagrunfeld was arrested last month after the shooting outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School.

Prosecutors said they wouldn’t be able to prove he wasn’t acting in self-defense.

Advertisement

The victim described the wound as deep graze to one leg. She is Zhoie Perez, a self-described First Amendment “auditor” who pushes the bounds of her rights in public spaces and posts videos to YouTube.

Her lawsuit alleges assault and discrimination. The guard and the synagogue didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.