Houston police sergeant charged in fatal shooting of wife

March 24, 2019 4:10 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators say a Houston police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his librarian wife.

Pearland police said in a statement that the body of 52-year-old Belinda Hernandez was located Saturday by a relative at her home in the Houston suburb. Her husband, 56-year-old Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, was arrested later that day some 230 miles (370 kilometers) away in Kingsville, Texas.

Police say the victim was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School.

Pearland police Officer Jason Wells said Sunday that Hernandez is being returned to Brazoria County from Kleberg County, where he was arrested. Wells was unable to provide information on bond or an attorney representing Hernandez.

Kleberg County sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately return messages Sunday. Houston police also didn’t immediately return a message for comment.

