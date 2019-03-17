Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Insanity defense set for man who dropped daughter off bridge

March 17, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter by dropping her off a bridge is going on trial with his attorneys expected to say he was insane.

John Jonchuck’s first-degree murder trial begins Monday in St. Petersburg for the 2015 death of his daughter, Phoebe.

His attorneys admit their 29-year-old client dropped the girl into Tampa Bay, but say he was insane.

Jonchuck had a history of hospitalizations. Hours before the girl’s death, his divorce lawyer called a state hotline, saying he was having a mental breakdown and she feared for Phoebe’s safety. The hotline operator never reported her concerns to investigators.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

If convicted, Jonchuck will receive a life sentence. If acquitted by reason of insanity, he will likely be hospitalized the rest of his life.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.