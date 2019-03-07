Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Investigators: Indiana boy shot trooper dad over video games

March 7, 2019 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say an 11-year-old northern Indiana boy shot and wounded his state-trooper father because he was upset that his parents took away his video games.

The South Bend Tribune and WSBT-TV report that investigators say in court records that the boy used his father’s service weapon to shoot him once in the buttocks last month. They say the boy got the gun from the trooper’s locked police vehicle outside their home in Granger, near South Bend.

St. Joseph County prosecutors have filed a petition alleging delinquency for attempted murder, which is the juvenile equivalent of a criminal charge. The trooper, who was off-duty when he was shot, was hospitalized afterward and his condition has improved since then. The Associated Press isn’t naming him to avoid identifying his son.

The boy is due back in court April 10.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.