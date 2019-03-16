Listen Live Sports

Iowa student found deed at Canyonlands National Park in Utah

March 16, 2019 1:54 pm
 
CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old University of Iowa graduate student found dead at Canyonlands National Park in southern Utah apparently fell 500 feet (152.4 meters) from an overlook.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hogue’s body was found Friday at the base over the Green River Overlook following a search that began Tuesday.

His car was found near the overlook in the park’s Island in the Sky district.

Hogue was described as an avid hiker known for going off trail and traveling long distances.

