Judge dismisses indecent exposure charge against pilot

March 15, 2019 2:56 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — A judge has dismissed an indecent exposure charge against a United Airlines pilot.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for the Denver district attorney, said Friday that prosecutors decided to drop the case against Andrew Collins because there wasn’t a reasonable likelihood of conviction at trial.

Collins was arrested in September after being accused of standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the Denver International Airport terminal. He pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, Craig Silverman, said previously that it’s not a crime to be naked in a hotel room in Denver and that Collins didn’t know that people could see him when he partially opened the curtains.

The Denver Post reports the incident led to a six-month suspension for the 22-year pilot from Leesburg, Virginia.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

