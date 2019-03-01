Listen Live Sports

Judge orders pro-Confederacy group to disband or pay $3M

March 1, 2019 2:50 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A judge in South Carolina has told a pro-Confederacy group they must break up and if they ever get back together, they have to pay a black mother and her two children $1 million each.

Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. ruled that the Secessionist Party violated the rights of the children by posting photos of them holding Confederate flags on Facebook.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the young children briefly got away from their mother while the Secessionist Party was holding a Charleston rally in June 2017. The mother later saw the children’s pictures online.

A lawyer for the Secessionist Party agreed to the settlement and didn’t appear in court Thursday.

Along with dissolving the Secessionist Party, the judge ordered it to pay $1,000 to the Charleston NAACP.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

