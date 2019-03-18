Listen Live Sports

June trial set for South Dakota woman in 1981 death of baby

March 18, 2019 4:33 pm
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A June trial date is set for a South Dakota woman charged in the death of a newborn who was abandoned in a ditch in 1981.

Theresa Rose Bentaas was arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges Monday. Bentaas is being held on a $250,000 bond, and has pleaded not guilty.

The Argus Leader reports Bentaas spoke softly when she said she understood the charges against her. A trial date was set for June 10.

Bentaas, now 57, was charged earlier in March. Police said they used DNA and genealogy sites to determine she was the mother of the infant, dubbed Baby Andrew.

According to a court affidavit, Bentaas told authorities she gave birth alone in her apartment and drove the baby to a cornfield ditch.

The baby died of exposure.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

