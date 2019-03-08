Listen Live Sports

Kansas professor removed from teaching class after comment

March 8, 2019 9:27 am
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas engineering professor says administrators removed him from teaching a course for the rest of the semester after he told a student to “learn English.”

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Gary Minden, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science, said he was told Thursday that students were upset by his comment.

Minden says he made the comment because the student was using a translator on a cellphone. He says the student didn’t seem to be offended but other students complained. The comment prompted an hour-long discussion in the class.

University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the university assigned a different instructor to the class because several students raised concerns about the comment. The instructor will remain in the class while the investigation continues.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

