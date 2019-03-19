Listen Live Sports

Kentucky education commissioner still wants protester names

March 19, 2019 7:38 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest school district has asked the state’s education commissioner to withdraw his request for names of teachers who used sick days to protest at the state Capitol, but the commissioner says he will not back down.

News outlets report Commissioner Wayne Lewis told Jefferson County’s Board of Education on Tuesday he still wants the names but won’t punish the teachers if school remains in session.

Lewis last week wouldn’t rule out disciplining teachers who used sick days to close multiple school districts so they could protest.

Lawmakers were considering proposals that would change who manages the teachers’ pension fund and indirectly support private schools with tax credits.

At least 10 school districts closed because of too many teacher absences. Jefferson County, one of the largest districts in the country, closed six times in two weeks.

