LA-area mom charged in death of daughter found in duffel bag

March 20, 2019 1:54 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a mother with murder in the death of her 9-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail near Los Angeles.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taquesta Graham was charged Wednesday in the death of Trinity Love Jones.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney. Graham is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

Also charged with murder in the case is Graham’s boyfriend, Emiel Hunt. His arraignment is set for April 16.

On March 5, a park worker found Trinity at the bottom of an embankment in the suburb of Hacienda Heights. She had been wearing pants with a panda pattern and a pink shirt that said, “Future Princess Hero.”

A huge memorial for the girl sprung up after community members heard about the case.

