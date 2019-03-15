Listen Live Sports

Laser pointed at Air Force cargo plane in North Carolina

March 15, 2019 10:00 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say someone pointed a laser at a military cargo plane as it approached an airport.

Citing air traffic control audio, news outlets report the green laser hit the left side of a U.S. Air Force C-17 cockpit that was 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday night. The aircraft was about 3,000 feet (914 meters) in the air at the time.

Officials have not made any arrests. Pointing a laser at a plane is a felony that can carry a five-year prison term, but it’s typically hard to identify suspects in these cases. The pilots were not blinded in this instance.

