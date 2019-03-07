Listen Live Sports

Liberty U students protest Falwells’ comments on gender

March 7, 2019 9:24 am
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Upset over comments on gender identity made by Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and wife Becki Falwell, around 30 students protested at the Christian college’s campus.

The News & Advance reports Wednesday’s rally followed Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference roundtable featuring the Falwells and Donald Trump Jr.

In reference to a new granddaughter, Becki Falwell said the family is “not letting her have a choice” in determining her gender identity because “God decided she would be a girl.” Jerry Falwell said the baby would carry a doll, just as his sons “always had guns in their hands.” Trump responded, “Hashtag me too.”

Protest organizer Addyson Garner called the comments transphobic and said Trump reduced the #MeToo movement to a joke.

University official Scott Lamb said the school has no comment.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

