Life sentence expected for murder of Muslim teen in Virginia

March 28, 2019 5:04 am
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man is expected to receive a life sentence for raping and killing a Muslim teenager as she walked back to a mosque with friends for pre-dawn religious services.

Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling struck a plea bargain last year in the June 2017 slaying of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen of Reston. That plea bargain requires the judge to impose a sentence of life without parole, in exchange for eliminating a potential death sentence.

Hassanen’s death received widespread attention amid concerns her slaying was motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment. Prosecutors, though, say Martinez-Torres attacked her after he got out of his car to chase Nabra’s group of friends in a road-rage confrontation.

Martinez-Torres is a native of El Salvador; immigration authorities say he was in the country illegally.

