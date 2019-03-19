Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of killing teens to be extradited to Virginia

March 19, 2019 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — A Florida man accused of killing his teenage daughter and niece will be extradited to Virginia from New York, where he’s been in custody since December.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a New York City judge on Monday ordered 39-year-old Abdool Zaman to be turned over to Henrico County authorities. A deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Henrico, Matt Ackley, confirmed the extradition was granted Monday.

Zaman is charged with second-degree murder in the Virginia deaths of Vanessa Zaman and her cousin Leona Samlall. The 18-year-olds were fatally shot on Dec. 13 and Zaman was arrested days later in Queens, New York.

Zaman is scheduled to be picked up from New York on March 28. It’s unclear when he’ll appear in court in Virginia.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.