Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of threatening, intimidating at a Phoenix mosque

March 17, 2019 1:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening and intimidating members of a northwest Phoenix mosque.

Police say 40-year-old Noel Thomas Becht was taken into custody Saturday night on suspicion of trespassing, disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating.

Authorities have ramped up surveillance around local mosques since a man opened fire Friday on two mosques in New Zealand, killing 50 people.

Phoenix police say Becht entered the United Islamic Center of Arizona, said he was curious about the Muslim religion and asked to sit in on a prayer service.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He later entered rooms he wasn’t permitted to be in without invitation and asked unusual questions regarding mosque service times.

When questioned by one of the mosque leaders, Becht allegedly put his finger to his neck and made a sawing motion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.