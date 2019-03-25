Listen Live Sports

Man charged with keeping mother’s body tarped in front yard

March 25, 2019 10:30 pm
 
HENDERSON, Texas (AP) — An East Texas man is jailed after sheriff’s deputies said he was keeping his mother’s body wrapped in a tarpaulin in their front yard.

Jeremy David Cassin is in the Rusk County Jail charged with corpse abuse. Bond is set at $25,000. If the 42-year-old Henderson man is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to two years in state jail.

Online jail records list no attorney for Cassin.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price tells KYTX-TV of Tyler that Cassin’s grandmother called deputies from Houston after Cassin told her that her daughter, 63-year-old Karen Cassin, had died. Deputies said the son told them that he found his mother dead in bed March 18, so he wrapped her in the tarp and placed her under a group of pine trees.

