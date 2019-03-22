Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man with backyard bomb gets year in prison

March 22, 2019 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of setting off a pipe bomb in his backyard has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Court records show that 61-year-old Joseph Caltagirone was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in December to possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Tampa police say the bomb squad happened to be conducting training last April when they heard a loud explosion. They followed a greyish-white smoke plume to Caltagirone’s home, where they found PVC piping, hobby fuse, and chemicals commonly used to make explosives. Investigators also reported finding a pipe bomb that contained an explosive mixture of Tannerite.

A plea agreement says authorities found no evidence that Caltagirone intended to harm anyone.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.