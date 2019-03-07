Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mexican journalist seeking US asylum again ordered deported

March 7, 2019 12:58 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Mexican journalist has again been ordered deported from the United States despite his fear that his stories about corruption make him a target in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters.

Emilio Gutierrez Soto and his son, Oscar, first sought asylum in the U.S. in 2008. They were detained in December 2017 and released in July as press freedom advocates took up their case .

The National Press Club said Thursday that the immigration judge who first denied their asylum claim has declined to reverse his decision.

In a Feb. 28 order, Judge Robert Hough said Emilio Gutierrez Soto’s testimony didn’t prove he still faced persecution despite the threats he reported.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Eduardo Beckett, said Thursday that he plans to appeal.

