Michigan priest pleads no contest to sexual misconduct

March 26, 2019 12:28 pm
 
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 72-year-old Michigan priest has pleaded no contest to sexual misconduct, less than a week after he was acquitted in a different case .

The Rev. Robert DeLand’s plea occurred Tuesday before jury selection in the second of three trials.

The Saginaw County prosecutor’s office says the plea closes the two remaining cases. DeLand pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and gross indecency between males. Some charges were dropped.

A no-contest plea means DeLand didn’t contest the evidence. There was no sentencing agreement with prosecutors. Authorities won’t comment until a news conference Wednesday.

DeLand was pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland until his arrest in February 2018. He also regularly mixed with students at Freeland High School.

