Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New charges for man accused in Planned Parenthood arson

March 22, 2019 12:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in February now faces new charges.

Wesley Brian Kaster was originally charged March 4 with maliciously damaging a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a grand jury indictment on Wednesday replaced that charge with two new counts — using explosive material to maliciously damage federal property and malicious use of explosive materials.

An attorney for Kaster didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The clinic in the central Missouri city of Columbia was empty when the pre-dawn fire broke out Feb. 10 . Authorities allege that the 42-year-old man broke the glass front door and threw in a “Molotov cocktail-type device.”

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.