Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

No charges for Louisiana trooper in fleeing driver’s death

March 12, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state trooper who fired six shots into a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop will not be charged in the driver’s death.

Citing documents released Monday, The Advocate reports District Attorney Scott Perrilloux decided the September shooting of 23-year-old Coltin LeBlanc was justified.

Body camera video shows Trooper Andre Bezou grabbing the driver’s doorframe as LeBlanc tries to drive off. Prosecutors say Bezou would have been dragged or tossed if he hadn’t opened fire.

Sherry LeBlanc says Bezou put his own life in danger by grabbing on and didn’t have the right to kill her son. An attorney is planning to sue on behalf of Coltin LeBlanc’s toddler.

Advertisement

Lt. Nick Manale says State Police will determine whether Bezou will be disciplined for policy violations. He’s returned to regular duty.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.