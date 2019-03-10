Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

No deaths, but at least 22 hurt in South Carolina bus wreck

March 10, 2019 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were taken to hospitals after a bus wreck in coastal South Carolina.

Authorities say a SUV crashed head on into a Williamsburg County transit bus around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Georgetown County. The bus then rolled over into a ditch.

No one was killed, but Georgetown County Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks told news outlets at least 22 people were taken to several hospitals, including at least one by helicopter.

Authorities say there were 38 people on the bus, which left Kingstree earlier Saturday morning.

Advertisement

A special team of state troopers is investigating the wreck.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.