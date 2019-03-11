No one badly hurt when small plane crashes into Kansas house

BENTON, Kan. (AP) — A pilot and passenger walked away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed into a home in Kansas.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Benton. Officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff at nearby Lloyd Stearman Field.

The plane struck the front porch of a home. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was in the home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the pilot and a passenger told emergency crews they had only minor injuries.

The Eagle says the dark green plane has “U.S. Army” written in yellow letters on its wing.

Benton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Wichita.

