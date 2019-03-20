Listen Live Sports

Officers hailed for catching kids dropped by mom from window

March 20, 2019 12:27 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four police officers who rushed to the scene of an apartment fire are being hailed for catching children dropped by their mother from a third-story window.

The officers arrived at the scene early Tuesday morning before firefighters. Video shows the Des Moines officers calling up to the frantic mother and encouraging her to drop her three children.

One officer can be heard yelling over the sound of sirens, “I got ’em. Yup. Drop ’em!” The officers can then be seen catching children in their arms, including a crying baby, as fire erupts from a nearby window.

Police say the officers involved were Cole Johnson, Tyler Kelley, Casey Sanders and Craig Vasquez.

Fire Lt. Rick Thomas says none of children, officers or firefighters was injured. The fire cause is being investigated.

