Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ohio teacher resigns for taping students’ mouths shut

March 16, 2019 9:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher who acknowledged putting duct tape over students’ mouths to discipline them has resigned.

District spokeswoman Lauren Worley says Charles Igwekala-Nweke resigned in January.

Igwekala-Nweke taught math at Clark Montessori High School and Hughes STEM High School and had worked for the district since 2015.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Friday that school records show a student told another teacher Igwekala-Nweke put tape over his mouth in December.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Igwekala-Nweke wrote in an email to Hughes Principal Kathy Wright that he taped students’ mouths shut instead of reprimanding them for talking during an exam.

At least three students told officials their mouths were taped shut.

Igwekala-Nweke later apologized, saying he allowed “gross rationale to justify gross behavior.”

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.