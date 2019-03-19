Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Passengers restrain woman who tried to open plane exit

March 19, 2019 8:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say fellow passengers restrained a woman after she allegedly tried to open an exit aboard a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson says the woman may have been suffering from a medical issue. Donerson says the woman was restrained until the plane safely landed about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The woman was taken into custody by Wayne County Airport Authority police, but Donerson says a preliminary investigation suggests the woman didn’t have criminal intent. Donerson says the FBI is investigating.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff aboard Delta flight 5972. The flight was operated by Republic Airline.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Republic spokesman Jon Austin says the flight arrived ahead of schedule and that the airline is apologizing to affected passengers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.