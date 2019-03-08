Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pennsylvania official arrested in Detroit in hotel incident

March 8, 2019 10:56 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — An elected official from Pennsylvania has returned home after being locked up for a night following an incident at a Detroit hotel.

Police Chief James Craig says Chelsa Wagner interfered with officers as they were accompanying her husband, Khari Mosley, to a room at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. Her lawyer denies it and says Wagner was roughed up.

Wagner is controller, or chief financial officer, of Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh. Prosecutors are reviewing a report about possible charges. Craig says he has video to back up his account of what happened early Wednesday.

Wagner and Mosley were in Detroit for a concert. Afterward, Wagner went to their room while Mosley went to the hotel bar. Craig says police escorted Mosley to his room after a call from the hotel.

