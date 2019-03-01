Listen Live Sports

Police: Alabama man tried to blow up mom with propane

March 1, 2019 9:22 am
 
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is jailed on charges of trying to blow up his mother using a propane tank in a booby-trapped storage shed.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets a woman called police saying she was worried her son was both on drugs and storing propane in a shed.

Harnen says an officer went to the home and a small explosion occurred when the officer and the man’s mother entered the building. Harnen says a small device was supposed to explode and ignite the propane, but the gas wasn’t turned on. No one was hurt.

Records show 45-year-old Roger Dale Johnson of Woodville is charged with attempted assault and possession of a destructive device.

It’s unclear whether Johnson has an attorney.

