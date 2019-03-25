Listen Live Sports

Police: Disabled man safe after mom charged in scam attempt

March 25, 2019 6:47 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a disabled man whose mother is accused of trying to scam him out of $200,000 has been found safe.

Gwinnett County police tweeted 20-year-old Lee Earnest Longmire was found safe and is staying with family. Citing a police statement, news outlets report officers found him Friday but aren’t saying where because they’re still investigating.

Police had earlier said Longmire has a mental disability, which they did not specify.

His mother, 58-year-old Yvonne Longmire, was arrested this month on charges including identity theft. The Lawrenceville resident is accused of using another man to pose as her son in court to try to gain control of his trust fund.

Police had been searching for her son since her arrest.

