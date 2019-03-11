Listen Live Sports

Police ID suspect and victims in deadly Dallas hit-and-run

March 11, 2019 3:02 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a driver accused in a hit-and-run that killed three men who were changing a tire along a Dallas freeway.

Police said Monday that they are searching for 32-year-old Jesus Chavarria-Vasquez, who they say fled on foot early Sunday after hitting the men with his pickup truck. Those killed were 22-year-old Hieu Minh Doan, and 23-year-olds David Nguyen and Christopher Pham.

Police say Chavarria-Vasquez left his injured 12-year-old son at the scene. The boy, who police originally said was 13, was taken to a hospital, where his mother met him.

Chavarria-Vasquez faces charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. Police believe he may be driving a black 2008 Cadillac, with Texas plates, or a white work van.

