The Associated Press
 
Police: Man blamed electrician for pet death then shot him

March 27, 2019 3:31 am
 
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A police detective says a Georgia homeowner blamed an electrician for the death of his pets before shooting him.

News outlets report Cobb County police Detective Phil Stoddard testified in court Tuesday that a doorbell camera recorded the shooting by 68-year-old Larry Epstein. Stoddard says video shows Epstein approaching 37-year-old electrician Gordon Montcalm as Montcalm and another electrician prepared to leave the home this month.

He says Epstein can be heard saying “You killed my pets” before shooting Montcalm several times. Montcalm escaped to a nearby home and survived.

The other electrician, 21-year-old Jake Horne, was later found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Stoddard says there’s no evidence of pets being killed. Epstein’s defense has requested a mental evaluation.

