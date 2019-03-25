Listen Live Sports

...

Police: Man drove on college campus without pants

March 25, 2019 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of driving around a college campus without pants on has been arrested.

Winthrop University police Lt. Charles Yearta tells The State newspaper that 23-year-old David Nathaniel Atkinson was arrested Saturday and charged with indecent exposure.

Yearta said two students looking out the window of their dorm before 8 p.m. saw a man without pants in a car.

Yearta said Atkinson isn’t a student at Winthrop University and has no known affiliation with the school in Rock Hill.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris told the newspaper that Atkinson was released Sunday after posting $10,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

The newspaper reports that Atkinson was previously convicted of indecent exposure in December 2016 in Alamance County, North Carolina.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

