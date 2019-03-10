Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say motorist hit and killed 3 changing tire in Dallas

March 10, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a pickup truck driver fled on foot after hitting and killing three men trying to change a flat tire along a freeway.

Police say the men who were killed were standing outside a disabled SUV when the pickup struck them around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the pickup also hit the sport utility vehicle.

Two people inside the SUV were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.

Police say the pickup driver left behind a 13-year-old boy who was in the truck with him. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Advertisement

Police are searching for the pickup driver, who they say will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.