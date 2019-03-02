Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say teen was gunman who opened fire on NYC street

March 2, 2019 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager has been charged with opening fire on a crowded New York City street, sending several people running for cover.

A video circulated by the New York Police Department showed bystanders including a little girl running as the gunman fired several shots in the Bronx on Feb. 22. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police say 16-year-old Edgar Garcia was arrested Friday and is suspected of being the gunman in the video.

Police say Garcia was aiming at another man who was down the block.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Garcia faces charges including attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. It’s not clear if he has and attorney who can speak for him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.