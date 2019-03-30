Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police searching for father of child found dead after fire

March 30, 2019 8:07 pm
 
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Police are looking for the father of a 2-year-old boy found dead at the site of a house fire in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say in a news release that firefighters from the City of London found Joseph Brock’s body after putting out a fire at a residence in the Marvin Gardens Mobile Home Park in Laurel County shortly after midnight Friday.

The post says the causes of the fire and the child’s death haven’t been determined, and that the body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police say they’re searching for the child’s father, 26-year-old Vaughn Brock. They say he was last seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the residence became engulfed in flames.

This story has been edited to correct the time frame to after midnight Friday instead of after midnight Saturday.

