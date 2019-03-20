Listen Live Sports

Police: Suspect cuts tracking device, crashes into truck

March 20, 2019 5:11 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man suspected of stealing more than a half-million dollars from his dead girlfriend fatally crashed his motorcycle into a tractor-trailer.

The Miami Herald reports that 59-year-old Alejandro Aparicio died Sunday afternoon when he rode head-on into the truck in the Everglades. The truck’s driver was hospitalized and later released.

Florida Highway Patrol identified Aparicio as the victim Wednesday. A warrant had been issued for him a day earlier because a judge deemed him a flight risk after he removed a GPS tracking device.

Aparicio was arrested last month on charges of stealing from Andrea Greenburg and forging her will to make himself the sole heir of her $600,000 estate. The arrest came 18 months after he told investigators he found Greenburg unresponsive. A toxicology report blamed her death on fentanyl.

