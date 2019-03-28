Listen Live Sports

Report on woman’s death finds no fault with individuals

March 28, 2019 4:19 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A report into the death of a Massachusetts woman who died days after collapsing from an asthma attack outside a locked emergency room found serious flaws with the hospital’s parent company but stopped short of blaming individuals.

Thursday’s 80-page report was conducted by a firm hired by the hospital and looks into the death of 34-year-old Laura Levis , who collapsed Sept. 16, 2016, outside Somerville Hospital.

Ex-state attorney general Martha Coakley, who helped prepare the report, tells The Boston Globe “There was no one person who did anything wrong or who could be blamed.”

Levis’ husband, Peter DeMarco, said the report ignores important details and undermines what hospital officials told him.

Hospital board Chairman Josh Posner said in a statement the hospital is “stronger and more transparent” as a result of the investigation.

