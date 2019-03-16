Listen Live Sports

Search continues on Navajo Nation for missing 3-year-old

March 16, 2019 8:01 pm
 
ANETH, Utah (AP) — A search continued Saturday along the San Juan River on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation for a 3-year-old girl missing since late Thursday.

The Navajo Nation Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that over 100 volunteers searched for Andanndine Jones on foot along 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) of the riverbed west of Aneth while boat crews from county, state and federal agencies covered 24 miles (39 kilometers) of the river.

Andanndine Jones reportedly wandered away from her home.

Initial search efforts focused along a creek that feeds into the San Juan. The river is a tributary of the Colorado River and flows into Lake Powell.

