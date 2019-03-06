Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Caregivers hit disabled man with metal broom handle

March 6, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Two caregivers are accused of beating a disabled man with a metal broom handle.

News outlets report the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found that the RHA Health Services group home workers struck the victim when they had difficulty getting him off a van Feb. 28. The van was returning from an activity.

Authorities say the victim was hospitalized with several welts, bruises and a large scrape to his knee from falling.

RHA Health Services said the company has suspended 20-year-old Amaya Martin and 28-year-old Casandra Marie Miller. Each is charged with one felony count of assault of an individual with a disability and one misdemeanor account of assault with a deadly weapon.

Advertisement

Reports didn’t include comment from them.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.