Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Shooting outside Chicago nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

March 8, 2019 9:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub left an employee dead and another man wounded.

Police say in a statement that there was a fight involving about 15 people early Friday outside Sound-Bar in the city’s River North district. Investigators say on person involved pulled a handgun and fired shots.

Police say the employee, identified as a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at hospital.

A 58-year-old man identified by police as being “associated with the business” was listed in stable condition with bullet fragments in a leg and arm.

Advertisement

No one was immediately taken into custody, but police say the suspected shooter was a male. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.