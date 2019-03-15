Listen Live Sports

Southern Illinois’ road closes for spring snake migration

March 15, 2019 2:23 pm
 
HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) — A stretch of road in southern Illinois is closed to allow snakes and amphibians the chance to migrate to their summer homes.

The Shawnee National Forest’s “snake road” was closed Friday to allow the animals to move from the limestone bluffs where they hibernate during the winter to the nearby LaRue Swamp. The migration attracts spectators from across the country.

The (Carbonale) Southern Illinoisan reports that some of the species are considered threatened or endangered in Illinois. The migration is gradual and takes about two months.

The 2 ½-mile stretch of roadway is often called Snake Road. It’s also known as LaRue Road or Forest Service Road. It will be closed until May 15 to vehicle traffic, but foot traffic is welcome.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

